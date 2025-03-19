Tolga Yalgı appointed as new general manager of Turkey’s Tatmetal

Turkish steelmaker Tatmetal Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has made changes to its management team, appointing Tolga Yalgı as general manager and chairman of the executive board. Mr. Yalgı, who assumed his new positions on February 24, is expected to make significant contributions to the company’s innovation-focused vision.

Tolga Yalgı, who is currently continuing his doctorate studies in marketing at Gebze Technical University, previously served in many roles in the automotive industry.