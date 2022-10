Thursday, 06 October 2022 11:05:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz has announced that it will supply a galvanizing furnace to Turkey-based flat steel producer Tatmetal for a new coating line.

The line will provide hot dip galvanized, coated flat steel suitable for the automotive, durable goods, construction, energy, and mechanical engineering industries. The new coating line is scheduled to commence production in the first quarter of 2024.