Tokyo Steel to expand product range with cold rolled coil

Japan-based steel producer Tokyo Steel has announced that it will refurbish its hot dip galvanizing line at its Okayama plant to allow production of cold rolled coil. The line is expected to produce 250,000 mt of cold rolled and galvanized coils annually after the upgrade works are completed in early 2027.

According to Tokyo Steel, the new investment of about JPY 10 billion value will help the company meet the needs of more customers looking for low-carbon steel and enter the cold rolled coil market.

The company will make maximum use of the annealing equipment of the existing hot dip galvanizing line, increasing the heating capacity of the front half through induction heating and strengthening the cooling capacity of the rear half will form a double purpose production line.