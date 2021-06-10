Thailand maintains AD duties on HRC from 14 countries

Thursday, 10 June 2021 17:25:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced the final decision of its expiry review of the antidumping duty on imports of certain hot rolled coil products from Japan, South Africa, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Venezuela, Argentina, Ukraine, Algeria, Indonesia, Slovakia and Romania. The DFT decided to maintain antidumping duties on the imports of HRC from the given countries ranging between 0-128.11 percent for a period of five years.

The review was launched in May last year upon the complaint by local producers and did not cover the products to be used in the home appliance and automotive sectors.

Country Antidumping duty rate Algeria 33.26 Argentina 37.94-53.09 India 20.02-31.92 Indonesia 24.48 Japan 0-36.25 Kazakhstan 68.11-109.25 Romania 27.95 Russia 24.20-35.17 South Korea 2.81-58.85 Slovakia 51.95 South Africa 128.11 Taiwan 3.45-25.15 Ukraine 30.45-67.69 Venezuela 78.44

Meanwhile, as a result of another antidumping investigation, Thailand decided not to implement antidumping duties on HDG from China.