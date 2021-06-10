﻿
English
Thailand maintains AD duties on HRC from 14 countries

Thursday, 10 June 2021
       

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced the final decision of its expiry review of the antidumping duty on imports of certain hot rolled coil products from Japan, South Africa, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Venezuela, Argentina, Ukraine, Algeria, Indonesia, Slovakia and Romania. The DFT decided to maintain antidumping duties on the imports of HRC from the given countries ranging between 0-128.11 percent for a period of five years.

The review was launched in May last year upon the complaint by local producers and did not cover the products to be used in the home appliance and automotive sectors.

Country

Antidumping duty rate

Algeria

33.26

Argentina

37.94-53.09

India

20.02-31.92

Indonesia

24.48

Japan

0-36.25

Kazakhstan

68.11-109.25

Romania

27.95

Russia

24.20-35.17

South Korea

2.81-58.85

Slovakia

51.95

South Africa

128.11

Taiwan

3.45-25.15

Ukraine

30.45-67.69

Venezuela

78.44

Meanwhile, as a result of another antidumping investigation, Thailand decided not to implement antidumping duties on HDG from China.


