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Thailand initiates sunset review for AD duties on HRC from 14 countries

Tuesday, 09 June 2026 14:40:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and Department of Foreign Trade has announced the initiation of a sunset review of antidumping duties on imports of hot rolled steel sheets and plates in coils and non-coil from 14 countries, following a request from the domestic industry.

The review covers hot rolled steel sheet and coil products imported from Japan, South Africa, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Venezuela, Argentina, Ukraine, Belarus, Indonesia, Slovakia and Romania.

Following the initiation of the sunset review, the ministry determined that if antidumping measures were terminated, dumping and injury to the domestic industry could continue or recur. Therefore, during the review period, importers shall be required to provide a security deposit equivalent to the antidumping duty rates currently in force.

DFT will maintain the collection of antidumping duties at the existing rates for a period not exceeding one year, or until the review is completed and a final determination is issued.

The antidumping duty rates currently in force can be seen at the table below.

Country

Company

Duty rate (%)

 

Japan

JFE Steel Corporation

0

Nippon Steel Corporation

2.85

Other exporters

36.25

South Africa

ISCOR Ltd / Saldanha Steel

128.11

 

Russia

Novolipetsk Iron & Steel

24.20

Severstal

25.18

Others

25.18

 

Kazakhstan

ArcelorMittal Temirtau

69.0

Others

109.25

 

 

 

India

SAIL / Jindal Vijayanagar / Ispat Industries

25.81

Tata Steel

31.72

Essar Steel

20.02

JSW Steel

31.72

Others

31.72

 

South Korea

POSCO

13.96

Hyundai Steel

2.81

Others

58.58

 

Taiwan

China Steel / Chung Hung Steel

3.45

Others

27.45

Venezuela

SIDOR

78.88

 

Argentina

SIDERAR

35.63

Others

49.07

 

Ukraine

Ilyich Iron & Steel Works

30.45

Others

33.49

Algeria

Ispat Annaba

33.25

Indonesia

PT Krakatau Steel

24.39

Slovakia

US Steel Kosice

71.96

Romania

ISPAT SIDEX

25.96

Tags: HRS Plate Hrc Flats Thailand Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

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