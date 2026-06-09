Thailand initiates sunset review for AD duties on HRC from 14 countries

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce and Department of Foreign Trade has announced the initiation of a sunset review of antidumping duties on imports of hot rolled steel sheets and plates in coils and non-coil from 14 countries, following a request from the domestic industry.

The review covers hot rolled steel sheet and coil products imported from Japan, South Africa, Russia, Kazakhstan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Venezuela, Argentina, Ukraine, Belarus, Indonesia, Slovakia and Romania.

Following the initiation of the sunset review, the ministry determined that if antidumping measures were terminated, dumping and injury to the domestic industry could continue or recur. Therefore, during the review period, importers shall be required to provide a security deposit equivalent to the antidumping duty rates currently in force.

DFT will maintain the collection of antidumping duties at the existing rates for a period not exceeding one year, or until the review is completed and a final determination is issued.

The antidumping duty rates currently in force can be seen at the table below.