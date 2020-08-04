﻿
Thailand imposes preliminary AD duty on HDG from China

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 13:46:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced that it has imposed preliminary antidumping (AD) duty on imports of hot dip galvanized (HDG) from China, effective from August 3.

Accordingly, the preliminary antidumping duty for China stands at 35.67 percent for the targeted imports.

There is an exemption for imported products with thickness of 2.3 mm and above and products used in the automotive sector and white goods. Investigation of the antidumping case commenced on February 11 this year upon the application by Posco Coated Steel.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.4912.021, 7210.4912.022, 7210.4912.023, 7210.4912.024, 7210.4912.031, 7210.4912.032, 7210.4912.033, 7210.4912.034, 7210.4912.090, 7210.4913.021, 7210.4913.031, 7210.4913.090, 7210.4919.021, 7210.4919.031, 7210.4919.090, 7210.4991.000, 7210.4999.000, 7212.3011.021, 7212.3011.031, 7212.3011.090, 7212.3012.021, 7212.3012.031, 7212.3012.090, 7212.3013.011, 7212.3013.090, 7212.3019.011, 7212.3019.090 and 7225.9290.090


