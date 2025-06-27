Thailand implements new import standard on HR flat steel

Thailand’s Ministry of Industry has announced that import hot rolled flat steel products for general structural works must comply with the Thai Industrial Standards Institute’s (TISI) 1479-2566 standard. This new regulation will be effective 180 days from June 27, 2025. TISI 1479-2566 standard is a national standard set by the TISI for ensuring product quality and structural integrity of hot rolled flat steel. Importers must apply for a new import license under this standard for the given product.

The new standard puts five percent import duty on any alloy-added hot rolled flat steel, while imports of Ti/Cr-added or non-alloyed products will be exempted from five percent import duty.

Thailand’s move to enforce the TISI 1479-2566 standard aligns its import protocols with higher quality benchmarks and may impact steel trade dynamics in the region. This regulatory change underlines Thailand’s commitment to infrastructure safety and standardized material quality.