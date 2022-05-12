﻿
English
Tenova to supply two furnaces for Tenaris’ special steel production

Thursday, 12 May 2022
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply a state-of-the-art melt shop ladle furnace and a heat treatment furnace for special steel bars for global steel pipe producer Tenaris to be installed at the company’s Dalmine plant in Italy.

Under the scope of Tenaris’ new investment in special steel production, the ladle furnace will be used for secondary metallurgical treatment of the liquid steel and the heat treatment furnace will be specifically designed to charge very large bars with a length of 12 meters.

With this investment, Dalmine will produce high-grade special steel, resistant to corrosion in carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide environments. The special steel products will also be used for renewable energy technologies such as geothermal wells. Tenova’s equipment will start production within the first half of 2022.


