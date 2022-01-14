Tenova and Snam collaborate for decarbonization in steelmaking

Friday, 14 January 2022 16:08:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Italian company Snam regarding collaboration for the decarbonization of the steel industry in Italy and abroad.

The two companies will collaborate over the next three years to design integrated solutions based on the use of green hydrogen to implement a substantial reduction of carbon emissions in the steel production process.

Snam will provide its expertise in hydrogen technologies as well as transport, whereas Tenova will contribute through its know-how in this sector, more specifically in combustion systems for reheating and heating treatment, and in electric arc furnaces.