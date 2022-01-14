﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tenova and Snam collaborate for decarbonization in steelmaking

Friday, 14 January 2022 16:08:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Italian company Snam regarding collaboration for the decarbonization of the steel industry in Italy and abroad.

The two companies will collaborate over the next three years to design integrated solutions based on the use of green hydrogen to implement a substantial reduction of carbon emissions in the steel production process.

Snam will provide its expertise in hydrogen technologies as well as transport, whereas Tenova will contribute through its know-how in this sector, more specifically in combustion systems for reheating and heating treatment, and in electric arc furnaces.


Tags: European Union  steelmaking  Italy  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12 Jan

German steel industry concerned by high carbon costs
28 Dec

ArcelorMittal receives funding from Bremen state for hydrogen project
23 Dec

Poland’s Liberty Częstochowa to modernize plate mill to increase output
22 Dec

Liberty Galati invests on strengthening HRC production line
17 Dec

EUROFER: High energy and carbon prices put decarbonization at risk