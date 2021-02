Friday, 19 February 2021 14:09:36 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has convened a shareholders meeting on March 26, to consider a scheme for the amalgamation of Tata Steel BSL Limited and Bamnipal Steel Limited with Tata Steel, according to a filing of the company.

BSL Limited, formerly Bhushan Steel Limited, was acquired by Tata Steel through the bankruptcy resolution process and is currently an ‘indirect’ subsidiary of Tata Steel.

Bamnipal Steel Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.