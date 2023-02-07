﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel slips into consolidated net loss in Q3 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 07 February 2023 11:28:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited has reported a consolidated net loss of INR 22,240 million ($268.92 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, compared to a consolidated net profit of INR 95.72 billion ($1.15 billion) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, February 7.

The company reported net revenues from operations at INR 570.83 billion ($6.90 billion) during the quarter, a decline of six percent year on year.

“Our deliveries during the nine-month period (April-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23 were lower due to the slowdown in demand. Recession concerns weighed on steel prices which coupled with elevated energy costs affected our performance,” chief executive officer T. V. Narendaran said regarding the company’s operations in Europe.

As regards Tata Steel’s Indian operations, he said, “We delivered steady growth in India in terms of volumes despite the volatile operating environment. Domestic sales stood at 13.7 million mt in the first nine months of this fiscal, up four percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.”


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel Long Products Limited slips into net loss in Q3 FY 2022-23

26 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel posts 88% fall in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY 2022-23

31 Oct | Steel News

India’s TSLPL posts net loss for Q2 FY 2022-23, sales revenues up 17%

24 Oct | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel reports 21% decline in net profit in Q1 of FY 2022-23

26 Jul | Steel News

India’s TSLPL reports net loss in Q1 of FY 2022-23

15 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel’s consolidated net profit up 159% in Q3

07 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel’s consolidated net profit up 661% in Q2 FY 2021-22

12 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel posts net profit for Q1 FY 2021-22, from net loss a year earlier

13 Aug | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel BSL Limited returns to profit in Q1 FY 2021-22

06 Aug | Steel News

Tata Steel targets capex of $1.35 billion a year for five years, doubles debt reduction target to $2 billion in FY ...

07 Jul | Steel News