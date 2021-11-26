Tata Steel executes first blockhain trade between India and Bangladesh

Friday, 26 November 2021 10:44:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has announced that it has executed its second major blockchain trade and first multi bank transaction out of India.

The company has executed a blockchain-enabled export order with a major company in Bangladesh. This is the first such deal between an Indian company and a counterparty in Bangladesh assisted by different banks at respective ends.

The transaction was facilitated by India-based Standard Chartered Bank and was conducted on Contour’s blockchain trade platform, which enables trade partners to transact with each other, digitizing the trade finance process.