﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel acquires steelmaker NINL via Indian government privatization

Monday, 31 January 2022 14:33:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian government has announced that Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) will acquire state-run steel producer Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) which had been put up for privatization, a government statement said on Monday, January 31.

TSLPL’s highest bid of INR 121 billion ($1.61 billion) has been approved by India’s Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Tata company will thereby acquire 93.71 percent equity of NINL currently held by various central and Odisha government agencies, a statement issued by the Department of Public Investments and Asset Management (DIPAM) said.

NINL operates a 1.1 million mt steel mill located at Kalinganagar in the eastern state of Odisha.

The equity capital of NINL is held by government trading firm MMTC Limited (49.78 percent), government iron ore miner NMDC Limited (10.10 percent), steel consultancy firm MECON (0.68 percent), government engineering company BHEL (0.68 percent), Odisha government’s IPICOL (12 percent), and Odisha government mining company OMC Limited (20.47 percent).


Tags: steelmaking  Indian Subcon  Tata Steel  M&A  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

India’s Tata Steel to ramp up capacity at newly-acquired NINL
21 Jan

India’s NMDC appoints consultants to oversee trial run of greenfield steel mill
20 Jan

Four investors express interest in acquiring India’s ISC
12 Jan

Tata Steel starts to build beneficiation plant at captive Joda iron ore mine in Odisha
10 Jan

Tata Steel’s crude steel output up 4.3% in Q3, sales down 5.2%