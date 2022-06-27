﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian state-run NINL to be handed over to Tata Steel company by mid-July

Monday, 27 June 2022 14:17:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The handover of the Indian government-run steel company Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) to a Tata Steel group company will be completed by mid-July, a Tata Steel official said on Monday, June 27.

Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) had earlier submitted the winning bid to acquire NINL through the government’s privatization process.

NINL operated a 1.1 million mt per year capacity steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, but has remained shut since March 2020 owing to financial distress.

Following the submission of the winning bid for NINL, Tata Steel announced it would increase the capacity of NINL to 4.5 million mt per year in a first phase and to 10 million mt in a second phase.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking M&A Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel Mining buys remaining stake in Rohit Ferro Tech to make it wholly owned subsidiary

24 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel Mining acquires Rohit Ferro via bankruptcy resolution process

11 Apr | Steel News

Tata Steel to acquire ferroalloy production assets in Odisha

31 Mar | Steel News

Tata Steel gets Letter of Award for acquiring state-run steelmaker NINL

11 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel acquires steelmaker NINL via Indian government privatization

31 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel expects due diligence on sale of Dutch assets to be completed by Dec

18 Nov | Steel News

Indian steelmaker Bhushan Steel renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd

28 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel mulls acquisition of Stemcor’s Indian iron ore mines

29 Jul | Steel News

Tata Metaliks to merge with Tata Steel

16 Apr | Steel News

Tata Steel sells HKS stake to Germany’s TSR

17 Jul | Steel News