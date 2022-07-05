Tata Steel completes acquisition of NINL, prioritizes restart of operations

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 13:36:24 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Having completed all formalities for the acquisition of Indian state-run steel producer Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) on Monday, July 4, Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited has prioritized restarting operations of the closed steel mill and simultaneously will commence work on ramping up its capacity to 4.5 million mt per year, Tata Steel said in a statement on Tuesday, July 5.

NINL’s 1.1 million mt per year capacity steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha has been lying closed since 2020 and the immediate task for Tata Steel will be to commence production from the plant and at the same time draw up a plan and implement a capacity expansion project, the company said.

“The plan is to restart the 1.1 million mt plant expeditiously but also to work to simultaneously increase capacity to 4.5 million mt per year at the long product complex and further to 10 million mt per year by 2030,” the company said.