Tangsteel’s new factory begins operating after 2.5 million mt BF launch

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 12:10:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On September 7, the 2,922 cubic meter blast furnace No. 1 of Chinese steelmaker Tangshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Hebei Iron and Steel Group, which has an annual capacity of 2.5 million mt was ignited successfully, marking the beginning of operations at the steel producer’s new factory.

On August 6, the 2,050 mm hot rolled coil production line with an annual capacity of 4.1 million mt at Tangsteel’s new factory had a successful trial rolling, with mass production due to begin in September. At the same time, the bar and wire rod production lines of Tangsteel’s new factory will be put into production in mid-October.

In total, the project includes three 2,922 cubic meters blast furnaces, three 100 mt converters, two 200 mt converters, two bar, two wire rod, two section and one hot rolled coil production lines. The total capacities are 7.32 million mt of pig iron, 7.47 million mt of crude steel and 7.1 million mt of finished steel per year, of which 4.1 million mt of flats and 3 million mt of quality long steel.