Thursday, 17 February 2022 12:06:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Tangshan, the major Chinese steel production hub located in Hebei Province, has announced the upgrading of environmental protection measures in the steel, coking, cement and sand and gravel industries, aiming to control air pollution.

Accordingly, by the end of July this year, the nitrogen oxide concentration in iron-making and steel rolling will be kept below 50 mg/Nm3, and oxyhydrogen flame-cutting technology will be fully implemented in steelmaking.