Tangshan to relax production restrictions

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 11:40:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Tangshan, the major Chinese steelmaking hub located in Hebei Province, will likely loosen its production restriction policy issued in late March this year, the Tangshan authorities have indicated.

Accordingly, the production restriction on iron-smelting will be relaxed moderately, while steelmaking will no longer be included in emission reduction controls, though the restrictions on sintering will remain in place.

For instance, five steelmakers which previously implemented 50 percent emission reduction will implement 30 percent reduction, while other 15 steelmakers will decrease emission cuts to only 20 percent.


