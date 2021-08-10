﻿
Tangshan to cut crude steel output to ensure clean air for 2022 Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 14:56:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Tangshan, the main steelmaking hub in China’s Hebei Province, issued the Implementation Plan for Air Quality Assurance for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympic Games, requiring the city to reduce crude steel output by 12.37 million mt ahead of these events this year.

At the same time, it stated that there will be two phrases for air quality assurance for the games: the first one will be until January 27, 2022, while the second one will be during January 28-February 20 and February 27-March 13.

At the moment, a number of large mills in Tangshan have already been implementing some crude steel output cuts - from 10 percent to 30 percent, but the pace of output curbs is expected to intensify towards the end of the year.

Following the news of expected severer production cuts, rebar futures at the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted an increase today, August 10, after yesterday’s fall. Futures prices for October contracts have risen 1.95 percent today to RMB 5,437/mt ($838/mt).


