Tangshan to build China’s largest demonstration base for clean steel production

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 12:12:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Tangshan Ecological Environment Bureau has announced that Tangshan, in China’s Hebei Province, will build the largest demonstration base in China for clean steel production.

Accordingly to the bureau, Tangshan will achieve the green transformation of the iron and steel industry, accelerate production upgrading, technological upgrading, low-carbon transformation and strategic restructuring, and integrate iron and steel enterprises within just 17 steelmakers, with high value-added products accounting for more than 45 percent of the overall steel products. By 2025, Tangshan will form industrial clusters for quality steel production, high-end equipment production and for the green chemical industry.