Thursday, 30 June 2022 11:02:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On June 29, the municipal government of Tangshan city in China issued a “no waste city” construction plan during the 14th Five-year plan period, forbidding the construction of newly-added capacity for steel, cement, flat glass and coking industries.

Moreover, Tangshan will promote reduction of carbon emissions and pollution in 2021-2025. Enterprises in the steel, coal and power, coking, cement, flat glass and other industries will be subject to compulsory cleaner production audits.