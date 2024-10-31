Tangshan and Tianjin initiate level II emergency response

The city of Tangshan in China’s Hebei Province has decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of 00:00 a.m. on October 31, aiming to alleviate pollution. The timing of the end of the emergency response will be announced later. From October 30, the city’s atmospheric diffusion conditions have deteriorated, causing pollution to worsen.

Notifications have been issued to steel enterprises in Tangshan to implement production halts, which will impact their shipments.

In addition, Tianjin city has also initiated a level II emergency response as of 00:00 a.m. on October 31.