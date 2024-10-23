Tangshan and other cities in Hebei initiate level II emergency response

The city of Tangshan in China’s Hebei Province has decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of eight o’clock in the morning on October 23, aiming to alleviate pollution. The timing of the end of the emergency response will be announced later. From October 22, the city’s atmospheric diffusion conditions have deteriorated, causing pollution to worsen.

In addition, the cities of Shijiazhuang, Hengshui, Xingtai, Handan, Cangzhou, Langfang, Baoding and Dingzhou in Hebei initiated a level II emergency response as of midday on October 22.