 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tangshan...

Tangshan and other cities in Hebei initiate level II emergency response

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 09:54:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The city of Tangshan in China’s Hebei Province has decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of eight o’clock in the morning on October 23, aiming to alleviate pollution. The timing of the end of the emergency response will be announced later. From October 22, the city’s atmospheric diffusion conditions have deteriorated, causing pollution to worsen.

In addition, the cities of Shijiazhuang, Hengshui, Xingtai, Handan, Cangzhou, Langfang, Baoding and Dingzhou in Hebei initiated a level II emergency response as of midday on October 22.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 22, 2024

22 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge down

22 Oct | Flats and Slab

China’s rebar output down 15.7 percent in January-September

22 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 21, 2024

21 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicomanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 43, 2024

21 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China steel plate prices soften amid slump in futures and local prices

21 Oct | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group cuts local rebar prices by $14/mt for late October

21 Oct | Longs and Billet

China’s coke output down 1.2 percent in January-September

21 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage at 78.2 percent in Jan-Sept

21 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 18, 2024

18 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials