Taiwan’s CSC posts lower revenues for January-October

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 15:40:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in October this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 889,930 metric tons, accounting for 59 percent of domestic sales, while in the January-October period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 8.39 million mt, accounting for 67 percent of domestic sales.

In October, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 27.08 billion ($948.83 million), up by 3.6 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 1.39 billion ($48.95 million), compared to a NTD 367.02 million income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-October period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 254.26 billion ($8.91 billion), decreasing by 18 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 2.17 billion ($76.16 million), compared to a net profit of NTD 13.87 billion recorded in the same period last year.