Taiwan’s CSC posts lower revenues for January-August

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:55:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in August this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 776,542 metric tons, accounting for 64 percent of domestic sales, while in the January-August period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 6.69 million mt, accounting for 68 percent of domestic sales.

In August, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 25.83 billion ($886.22 million), up by four percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 211.64 million ($7.26 million), compared to a NTD 310.44 million loss recorded in the previous month.

In the January-August period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 201.05 billion ($6.90 billion), decreasing by 20 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 3.94 billion ($135.06 million), compared to a net profit of NTD 12.57 billion recorded in the same period last year.