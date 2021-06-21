﻿
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 53.4 percent in Jan-May

Monday, 21 June 2021 12:31:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in May this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.21 billion, up by 95.3 percent compared to May 2020 and decreasing by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month. In April, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 2.8 percent increase month on month.

In the January-May period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 53.4 percent year on year to $14.35 billion.


