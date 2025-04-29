Taigang Stainless Steel posts net loss of RMB 981 million for 2024

Shanxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd (Taigang Stainless Steel) has issued its financial report for 2024, stating that its operating revenue amounted to RMB 100.379 billion ($14.0 billion) in the given year, down 4.96 percent year on year, while it recorded a net loss of RMB 981 million ($136.3 million), compared to a net profit of RMB 1.081 billion in 2023.

In 2024, Taigang Stainless Steel produced 13.9753 million mt of crude steel, including 6.1997 million mt of stainless crude steel, while it sold 13.1774 million mt of finished steel, including 5.8186 million mt of stainless finished steel.