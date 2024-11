Sweden-based Stegra, formerly known as H2 Green Steel, has inked a power purchase agreement with Norway-based energy company Axpo Nordic to secure green electricity for its Boden plant that is currently under construction.

Under the agreement, starting from 2027, Axpo Nordic will supply 2.25 TWh of green electricity over a three-year period to the Swedish steelmaker. In return, Stegra will use clean electricity to power its integrated green hydrogen, green iron and green steel plant in Boden.