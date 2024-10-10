Sweden’s AFRY to provide engineering services for SSAB’s mini-mill project

Sweden-based engineering company AFRY will provide engineering services to local specialty steel producer SSAB’s fossil-free steel mini-mill project in Luleå during the 2024-2026 period.

The mini-mill, which will have a production capacity of 2.5 million mt per year, will produce fossil-free steel, reducing Sweden’s annual emissions by seven percent. The mill is scheduled for commencement in late 2028.

AFRY will undertake the engineering of the melting and hot rolling complex at the Luleå site. Moreover, apart from the electric arc furnaces, the mini-mill will include secondary metallurgy equipment, thin slab casting, along with the necessary infrastructure and auxiliary services.