SSAB partners with Norway’s Smith Stål for future fossil-free steel deliveries

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced its collaboration with Norway-based Smith Stål, which is a stockist and distributor of value-added steel and metal with its own steel service center, on supplying fossil-free steel in the future and on creating a value chain for Norwegian customers. Smith Stål offers a range of products including plates, beams, hollow sections, pipes and bars.

While the supply amount under the agreement has not been disclosed, Smith Stål stated that it will be able to provide SSAB’s fossil-free steel to its local customers in the future and that there is a strong demand in industrial sectors and in the building and offshore segments.

The Swedish steelmaker has created two types of steel with virtually zero fossil emissions under the SSAB Zero™ and SSAB Fossil-free™ brands. SSAB Zero™ is made of recycled steel and produced with fossil-free electricity and biogas, while SSAB Fossil-free™ is produced with iron ore using the HYBRIT® technology, developed by SSAB with mining company LKAB and energy company Vattenfall.