Sweden-based Sandvik posts higher net profit for H1 2025

Swedish high-technology engineering and steelmaking group Sandvik has issued its financial results for the first half of 2025.

In the first half of this year Sandvik recorded a net profit of SEK 6.95 billion ($711.73 million), compared to a net profit of SEK 4.71 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Order intake in the given period amounted to SEK 64.97 billion ($6.65 billion), up 0.9 percent, while its revenues came to SEK 59.0 billion ($6.04 billion), decreasing by 2.3 percent, both compared to the same half of the previous year.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA in the given period fell by 0.3 percent year on year to SEK 11.39 billion ($1.16 billion).

Sandvik noted that based on currency rates at the end of June 2025, it is estimated that transaction and translation currency effects will result in a reduction of SEK 800 million on EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025, compared with the year-earlier period.