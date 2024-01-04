Study: Wealthiest Brazilian cities linked to iron ore production

Thursday, 04 January 2024 23:40:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A study unveiled by the Brazilian geography and statistics institute (IBGE) indicates that, among the 10 cities with highest gross domestic product (GDP) per-capita, five have iron ore production as the main economic activity.

Catas Altas, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, had in 2021 the highest indicator, equivalent to $187,000 per habitant, hosting operations of the miner Vale.

In the second position, Canaã dos Carajás, located in the northern state of Pará, had $182,000 GDP per capita, also hosting operations of Vale.

In the third position, São Gonçalo do Rio Abaixo, in the state of Minas Gerais, also hosts operations of Vale and a GDP per capita equivalent to $139,600.

The fourth position is held by Itatiaiuçu, in the state of Minas Gerais, hosting mining operations of Usiminas and ArcelorMittal, with a GDP per capita equivalent to $124,600.

In the sixth position, Conceição do Mato Dentro, in the state of Minas Gerais, host mining operations of Anglo American, with a GDP per capita of $105,900.