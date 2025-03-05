Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 2.8% in late February

On February 28 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 11.03 million mt, up 300,000 mt or 2.8 percent compared to February 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 28, domestic inventories of medium steel plate decreased by 0.8 percent, while inventories of HRC, CRC, wire rod and rebar increased by 4.7 percent, 0.9 percent, 3.7 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively, all compared to February 20.