Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 2.0% in early Oct  

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:18:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On October 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.63 million mt, up 150,000 mt or 2.0 percent compared to September 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).    

In particular, as of October 10, domestic inventories of HRC and medium steel plate decreased by 4.0 percent and 1.0 percent, while inventories of CRC, wire rod and rebar increased by 0.9 percent, 10.8 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively, all compared to September 30.

 


