 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Stocks of...

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.8% in early July

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 09:58:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On July 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.75 million mt, down 60,000 mt or 0.8 percent compared to June 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of July 10, domestic inventories of CRC and rebar decreased by 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, while inventory of HRC and medium steel plate rose by 3.4 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, though inventory of wire rod remained stable, all compared to June 30.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-Asia billet still high despite small decline from Indonesian mill, buyers await more discounts

16 Jul | Longs and Billet

Modest gain in ex-China CRC prices as local offers and futures strengthen

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.5% in early July, stocks decrease

16 Jul | Steel News

China’s crude steel output in June lowest so far this year, down 3% in H1

16 Jul | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 16, 2025 

16 Jul | Longs and Billet

WSD Strategic Insights CXCV: China’s Steel Production Cut “Edict” – How Low Can It Go?

16 Jul | Steel Matters

MC-CCPIT: Crude steel demand in China expected to further decline to around 850 million mt in 2025

16 Jul | Interview

Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rate at 80.8 percent in Q2

16 Jul | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 11.2 percent in H1

16 Jul | Steel News

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China down 0.3 percent during June

16 Jul | Steel News