Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.8% in early July

On July 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.75 million mt, down 60,000 mt or 0.8 percent compared to June 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of July 10, domestic inventories of CRC and rebar decreased by 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, while inventory of HRC and medium steel plate rose by 3.4 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, though inventory of wire rod remained stable, all compared to June 30.