Stocks of main finished steel products in China stable in mid-July

On July 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.75 million mt, remaining stable compared to July 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of July 20, domestic inventories of HRC and medium steel plate decreased by 3.3 percent and 1.0 percent, inventory of wire rod and rebar rose by 3.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC remained stable, all compared to July 10.