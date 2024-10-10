 |  Login 
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.9% in late Sept

Thursday, 10 October 2024 09:38:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On September 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.48 million mt, down 640,000 mt or 7.9 percent compared to September 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of September 30, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 6.3 percent, 4.3 percent, 8.0 percent, 13.3 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, all compared to September 20.


