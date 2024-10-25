Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.2% in mid-Oct

On October 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.31 million mt, down 320,000 mt or 4.2 percent compared to October 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of October 20, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, wire rod and rebar decreased by 3.3 percent, 1.8 percent, 9.7 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, while inventories of medium steel plate rose by 1.0 percent, all compared to October 10.