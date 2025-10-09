Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.1 percent in late Sept 2025

On September 30 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.02 million mt, decreasing by 390,000 mt or 4.1 percent compared to September 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of September 30, domestic inventories of CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 1.51 percent, 2.7 percent, 3.4 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively, while domestic inventory of HRC increased by 1.5 percent, all compared to September 20.