Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in late Dec 2025

On December 31 last year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.21 million mt, decreasing by 270,000 mt or 3.6 percent compared to December 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of December 31, domestic inventory of HRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 2.5 percent, 3.1 percent, 5.8 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC rose by 2.9 percent, all compared to December 20.