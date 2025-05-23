Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.0% in mid-May

On May 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.33 million mt, down 170,000 mt or 2.0 percent compared to May 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of May 20, domestic inventories of HRC and rebar decreased by 3.8 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC, medium steel plate and wire rod rose by 0.8 percent, 3.5 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively, all compared to May 10.