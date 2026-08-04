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Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.9% in late July 2026

Tuesday, 04 August 2026 09:36:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On July 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.8 million mt, increasing by 1.9 percent compared to July 20, compared to a decline of 0.7 percent recorded in mid-July (July 11-20), as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

Demand for steel slackened further in the traditional off-season amid very high temperatures, resulting in slight rises in stocks of finished steel in the given period. 

In particular, as of July 31, domestic inventories of HRC, wire rod and rebar rose by 4.0 percent, 2.5 percent and 2.9 percent, while inventories of CRC and medium steel plate decreased by 1.4 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, all compared to July 20.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Far East 

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