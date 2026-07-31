China Coal Energy's coal sales down 6.9 percent in January-June 2026

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 10.95 million mt of coal in June this year, down 0.8 percent year on year, while it sold 21.47 million mt of coal in the given month, down 0.8 percent year on year.

In particular, in June, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 10.92 million mt, down 5.3 percent year on year.

In the January-June period this year, China Coal Energy produced 61.95 million mt of coal, down 8.0 percent year on year, while it sold 119.78 million mt of coal in the given period, down 6.9 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first six months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 61.42 million mt, down 8.5 percent year on year.