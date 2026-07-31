 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China Coal Energy's coal sales down 6.9 percent in January-June 2026

Friday, 31 July 2026 09:36:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 10.95 million mt of coal in June this year, down 0.8 percent year on year, while it sold 21.47 million mt of coal in the given month, down 0.8 percent year on year. 

In particular, in June, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 10.92 million mt, down 5.3 percent year on year.

In the January-June period this year, China Coal Energy produced 61.95 million mt of coal, down 8.0 percent year on year, while it sold 119.78 million mt of coal in the given period, down 6.9 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first six months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 61.42 million mt, down 8.5 percent year on year.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: Raw Mat China Far East 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - July 31, 2026

31 Jul | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China edges down slightly in July 20-26, 2026

31 Jul | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - July 30, 2026

30 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 31, 2026

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 31, 2026

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - July 29, 2026

29 Jul | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 28, 2026

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - July 28, 2026

28 Jul | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China edges up slightly in July 13-19 2026

28 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 27, 2026

27 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials