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Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.7% in mid-July 2026

Monday, 27 July 2026 09:45:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On July 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.62 million mt, decreasing by 0.7 percent compared to July 10, compared to a rise of 3.6 percent recorded in early July (July 1-10), as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

Steelmakers incurred losses in the given period, causing them to reduce production, which contributed to the declining inventories in the given period.

In particular, as of July 20, domestic inventories of HRC rose by 0.4 percent, while inventories of CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 2.8 percent, 1.8 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, all compared to July 10.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Far East 

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