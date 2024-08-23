Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.6% in mid-August

On August 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 10.15 million mt, down 60,000 mt or 0.6 percent compared to August 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of August 20, domestic inventories of HRC, CRC, and medium steel plate rose by 2.4 percent, 0.8 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, while domestic inventories of wire rod and rebar declined by 2.4 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, all compared to August 10.