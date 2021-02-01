Stelco commissions new pig iron caster at Lake Erie Works

Monday, 01 February 2021 19:46:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Stelco Holdings Inc. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stelco Inc., successfully commissioned the new pig iron caster at its Lake Erie Works facility which has the capability of casting up to 1 million tons of pig iron per year.

In a press release, the company said that with the expansion of electric arc furnace production in North America, the demand for iron units is placing increased pressure on the existing supply of scrap steel, making pig iron an increasingly highly valued commodity in the production of EAF steel.

Stelco's new pig iron caster will enable the company to access this market and enhances its complete suite of products ranging from pig iron, to semi-finished steel, to hot-rolled sheet, to high value-added cold-rolled and coated products, as well as advanced high strength steels, the company said.