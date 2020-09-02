Steel sector PMI in Hebei rises to 52.5% in Aug amid still good demand

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 14:48:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) of the steel sector in China’s Hebei Province increased to 52.5 percent, up 0.7 percentage points month on month, as announced by the Hebei Province Metallurgical Industry Association (MIA). In the given month, the trend of the steel sector PMI in Hebei Province was not in line with that for the whole of China, which decreased by 2.2 percentage points month on month to 47.0 percent.

In August, the overall new order index for Hebei Province’s steel sector stood at 52.1 percent, up 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous month, and above 50 percent for the fourth consecutive month, signaling that policies to expand domestic demand have taken effect.

The new export order index stood at 34.6 percent, up 2.5 percentage points month on month.

In the given month, the production index for Hebei Province’s steel sector was at 56.0 percent, up 2.0 percentage points month on month.

At the same time, the inventory index for finished steel in Hebei Province was at 50.0 percent, remaining stable month on month.

In addition, the raw material inventory index for the steel sector in Hebei was at 48.0 percent, stable month on month, while the raw material purchasing index rose by 11 percentage points to 78.0 percent in August. Iron ore prices have risen continuously since May and surged in August, pushing up steelmakers’ production costs and reducing their profitability.

Wang Dayong, vice president and secretary general of the Hebei Province Metallurgical Industry Association, said that demand for steel will be good in the traditional peak season of September and October, while the high levels of iron ore prices are unlikely to decrease, which will bolster steel prices in September.