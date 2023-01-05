Steel sector PMI in Hebei rises to 49.2 percent in December

Thursday, 05 January 2023 10:50:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) of the steel sector in China’s Hebei Province increased to 49.2 percent, up 7.7 percentage points month on month, as announced by the Hebei Province Metallurgical Industry Association (MIA). In the given month, the trend of the steel sector in Hebei Province was the same as that for the whole of China, which rose by 4.2 percentage points month on month to 44.3 percent, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC).

In December, the overall new order index for Hebei Province’s steel sector stood at 50.0 percent, up 11.0 percentage points compared to the previous month. The demand for steel in December improved amid the stimulus policies issued by the Chinese government.

In the given month, the production index for Hebei Province’s steel sector was at 45.5 percent, up 5.0 percentage points month on month.

In December, the index of new export orders stood at 45.7 percent, up 16.2 percentage points compared to November amid the release of demand in overseas markets.

At the same time, the inventory index for finished steel in Hebei Province rose to 53.9 percent, up 1.4 percentage points month on month.

Meanwhile, the inventory index for raw materials rose by 9.6 percentage points to 47.7 percent in December.

Meanwhile, the tight supply of raw materials bolstered raw material prices, resulting in a big rise of 32.1 percent in the raw material purchase price index in December.