Steel sector PMI in Hebei rises to 42.8 percent in Dec

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 12:13:43 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) of the steel sector in China’s Hebei Province increased to 42.8 percent, up 1.8 percentage points month on month, as announced by the Hebei Province Metallurgical Industry Association (MIA).

In the given month, the trend of the steel sector in Hebei Province was the same as that for the whole of China, which increased by 2.1 percentage points month on month to 38.7 percent, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC).

In December, the overall new order index for Hebei Province’s steel sector stood at 38.6 percent, remaining stable compared to the previous month.

In the given month, the production index for Hebei Province’s steel sector was at 36.4 percent, up 2.3 percentage points month on month. The environmental protection measures and the approach of the Winter Olympic Games exerted a negative impact on steel production, even though the declining pace slowed down a little, while demand also remained slack amid the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic in some regions of China and also due to tight liquidity.

At the same time, the inventory index for finished steel in Hebei Province rose to 41.4 percent, up 5.0 percentage points month on month.

As for January, though expectations for the steel industry are better for the first half of the current year, the demand for steel in January will remain slack amid the approaching Chinese New Year holiday. However, the limited supply of steel will bolster steel prices in Hebei Province in the coming month. It is thought that steel prices in Hebei Province will likely fluctuate within a limited range in January.