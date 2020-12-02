Steel sector PMI in Hebei decreases to 51.0 percent in Nov

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 12:38:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) of the steel sector in China's Hebei Province decreased to 51.0 percent, down 0.8 percentage points month on month, as announced by the Hebei Province Metallurgical Industry Association (MIA). In the given month, the trend of the steel sector PMI in Hebei Province differed from that for the whole of China, which increased by 3.5 percentage points month on month to 49.3 percent.

In November, the overall new order index for Hebei Province’s steel sector stood at 53.3 percent, down 1.4 percentage points compared to the previous month, but remaining above 50 percent for the seventh consecutive month, indicating that demand for steel remains at decent levels.

The new export order index stood at 46.2 percent, up 3.9 percentage points due to the improvement seen in the overseas market.

In the given month, the production index for Hebei Province’s steel sector was at 50.9 percent, down 0.9 percentage points month on month.

At the same time, the inventory index for finished steel in Hebei Province declined to 50.0 percent, remaining stable month on month.

In addition, the raw material inventory index for the steel sector in Hebei decreased to 44.6 percent, down 0.9 percentage points month on month.

Chi Guiyou, executive president of the MIA, forecasted that the PMI of the steel sector in China’s Hebei Province will likely remain above 50.0 percent amid the improving national economy.

As for December, as the weather will become colder and colder, the demand for steel will slacken. Meanwhile, though production costs of steel will be high, steelmakers have preferred to run normal operations instead of halting production. Moreover, in December, more steel supplies from northern China will be circulated into southern China due to sluggish demand in the former region, which will ease the supply pressure in northern China. It is thought that steel prices in northern China are unlikely to indicate further rises amid expectations of slack demand and bearish sentiments among market players.